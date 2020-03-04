Ex-Oriole Zack Britton jabs Red Sox for sign stealing while mic’d up on ESPN broadcast

While the Houston Astros have been the talk of the offseason for the illegal sign-stealing scheme they carried out during their World Series run in 2017, the Boston Red Sox are under investigation themselves for allegedly devising a similar ploy while on their way to a championship the following year.

Former Orioles reliever Zack Britton has spent the last year and a half in New York after being traded to the Yankees in 2018. He's faced the Red Sox plenty of times in his career, so it comes as no surprise that while wearing a microphone for a spring training game against Boston on Tuesday, he took a shot at his AL East rivals.

"You guys got the Red Sox on this broadcast? They know what's coming? Are you feeding them anything?" said a mic'd up Zack Britton while laughing. pic.twitter.com/oHBm2g2fD2 — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) March 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The league's investigation into the Red Sox is expected to conclude by Opening Day. Boston already agreed to "mutually part ways" with manager Alex Cora, who served as the Astros' bench coach in 2017 before being hired by Boston.

If the treatment the Astros have received this spring is any indication, Britton's jab is far from the last one the Red Sox will receive this year.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE ORIOLES NEWS:

Ex-Oriole Zack Britton jabs Red Sox for sign stealing while micd up on ESPN broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington