Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord to transfer to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has found a new home.

McCord entered the transfer portal at the beginning of the month and announced Sunday that he would be committing to Syracuse University.

The 21-year-old quarterback took to social media to share a graphic with his announcement, which was accompanied by an emoji of an orange in the caption, confirming he’d be joining the Syracuse Orange.

McCord won the starting the job at Ohio State early in the season after competing with Devin Brown after waiting two years behind C.J. Stroud.

He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing over 65% of his passes during the season.

McCord also passed for over 300 yards six times but also threw two interceptions twice a game, including the regular season finale at Michigan. They lost, 30-24.

“As time went on, Kyle got better as the season went on,” Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day previously said.

The Buckeyes will play Missouri in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29.