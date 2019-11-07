Ex-NFLer shares great story about when Tom Brady earned his 'utmost respect'

Tom Brady has beaten countless NFL opponents with his mind.

But the New England Patriots quarterback hasn't lasted 20 years in the league without a little physical toughness.

Just ask former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty. During a recent episode of Barstool Sports' "Surf & Turf" podcast, Canty shared a great story from a 2007 game between his Dallas Cowboys and Brady's Patriots that made Canty realize how tough Brady is.

"People talk about the mental toughness of Tom Brady, that S.O.B. is physically tough too. He doesn't get enough credit for that." - @ChrisCanty99



Listen to the new episode featuring Super Bowl Champion Chris Canty: https://t.co/VQHhYJKw9Z pic.twitter.com/rMaczQSpOx



— Surf & Turf Podcast (@surfandturfpod) November 7, 2019

"I came free on a zero blitz," Canty recalled. " ... I hit Tom Brady harder than I've ever hit any human being on or off the field. And I was like, 'Guys, I got him. ... There's no way he's getting up from that one."

Canty was sure he had knocked Brady out of the game with his monster hit. Then Canty saw Patriots offensive lineman Matt Light help Brady off the turf and watched in amazement as the Patriots QB "got up, shook his head and called up the huddle."

"From that moment on, Tom Brady had my utmost respect," Canty said. "I knew I gave him my best shot, and he took it in stride and he bounced back."

Canty is right about that last part: Brady went on to throw for 388 yards and five touchdowns in New England's 48-27 rout of Dallas, one of 16 wins during the Patriots' perfect regular season.

Ironically, Brady would tear his ACL in Week 1 of the following season and miss the entire 2008 campaign. Aside from that freak injury, though, the 42-year-old QB has been incredibly durable: He hasn't missed a single game due to injury outside the 2008 season.

Now that's toughness.

