Ex-NFL WR goes all-in on Patriots: "I don't see a team beating" them

The New England Patriots made a statement to the rest of the NFL on Sunday when they destroyed the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Divisional Round at Gillette Stadium.

The Pats got exceptional performances from most of their key players, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

This dominant display was enough for one former NFL player to be convinced the Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl for the third straight season. Check out what NFL Network's Nate Burleson said Monday about the Patriots in the tweet below.

"I don't see a team beating these guys. I'll see you in Atlanta, New England." - @Nate13Burleson after the Patriots win over the Chargers 👀



📺: @gmfb pic.twitter.com/ThAxf8IVPQ



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 14, 2019

The Patriots don't have home-field advantage in the AFC Championship Game -- they have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs -- but they are the exact opponent no team wants to face at this time of the season. Not only is this Patriots squad very talented and mostly healthy, they are playing with an anger and motivation not seen from this franchise in some time.

