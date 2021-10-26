Ex-NFL TE Martellus Bennett Details ‘Loophole’ Packers Used to Cut Him After National Anthem Protests| Black Players Who Supported Kaepernick Still Being Blackballed?

Former Green Bay Packers tight end Martellus Bennett unleashed a series of tweets this past Saturday, Oct. 23, detailing the incidents he said led to his brief stint with the team in 2017.

The tweets are pretty damning, alleging collusion as well as death threats received by the former Pro Bowl player over his national anthem protests.

Martellus Bennett #80 of the Green Bay Packers raises his fist during the national anthem prior to the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 17, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bennett signed a three-year $21 million dollar contract in March of 2017, and was waived by the Packers after only seven games on Nov. 8, 2017, citing a failure to disclose a medical condition designation.

According to Bennett’s Twitter thread, he was released because of his protest against racial injustice during the national anthem and the influence he had over the young Black players in the locker room.

“Packers fans were sending hate mail and leaving death threats and other hateful messages on the team voicemail because I was protesting. It got so bad that Doug Collins the head of team security was worried something might happen to me in Wisconsin,” tweeted Bennett.

Ask Doug Collins. Head of Packers security. Don't believe the smear campaign the packers organized when they cut me — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

The NFL should have no credibility with its fans or the public whenever a player makes accusations like this. The league, its owners, and franchises have a long and sordid history of being racist at best, and downright insidious, abhorrent, and intentional at worst.

You don’t even need to go back any further than the last few years. The Colin Kaepernick situation, the league using race norming to cheat Black players out of benefits, the awful minority hiring record. The NFL’s transgressions are so lengthy, you could devote thousands of pages.

Story continues

What’s particularly egregious about Bennett’s situation, is the length the Packers go to in the name of protecting and coddling their racist fans. It borders on collusion.

Bennett alleges that team physician Dr. McKenzie and the higher-ups used an injury Bennett suffered as a loophole to get rid of him.

I was supposed to go on ir 2 weeks before I was cut but they needed to come up with a plan to get rid of me with their lawyers. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) October 23, 2021

To find out more about Marcellus Bennett’s Green Bay reckoning, click here