Ex-NFL star took issue with this Tom Brady quote from Howard Stern interview

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady did a lengthy interview with SiriusXM's Howard Stern on Wednesday and hit on many different subjects, and it sounds like one former NFL star took issue with something the six-time Super Bowl champion said.

"When I fell in love with football in high school, I knew I was going to play college football, nothing was going to keep me from that," Brady told Stern. "When I got drafted by the Patriots, I knew I was going to be the starting quarterback at some point. I didn't think that I would ever have the type of professional success that I did, but I never really doubted myself. ... I never had a backup plan. I think that was pretty naive of me, to never have those plans. But I always just envisioned what would happen, and in a lot of ways it ended up happening."

Brian Westbrook, who played nine pro seasons and lost to Brady in Super Bowl XXXIX as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, wasn't a fan of the 42-year-old quarterback's message. He explained himself on Wednesday's episode of FOX Sports 1 morning show "First Things First." Check out Westbrook's reasoning in the video below:

"This is the worst quote you can ever tell any kid - to never have a backup plan? I want my kids to have a backup plan. If I didn't have a backup plan I wouldn't have gone to Villanova." - @36westbrook pic.twitter.com/jJxVGNceFX — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) April 8, 2020

Most of us can agree this is definitely not the worst message you can tell a kid.

One could argue the lesson of Brady's quote above wasn't to never have a backup plan, but to have an immense amount of confidence in yourself and relentlessly pursue your goals and dreams at any cost. It's more of a believe-in-yourself mentality and to make sure you put in the hard work necessary to be successful.

It doesn't seem Westbrook interpreted it like that, however.

Brady had a lot more to say during his two-plus hours talking with Stern, and NBC Sports Boston has you covered from every angle on our Patriots page.

