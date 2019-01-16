Ex-NFL star praises Patriots QB Tom Brady as 'ultimate teammate' originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's dedication and preparation are unmatched, and that sure was evident to James Harrison when joined the team last season.

The veteran linebacker spent 12-plus seasons with the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and was on the losing end of many great games against Brady. When he came to the Pats, he was blown away by how incredible a teammate Brady was to everyone, even the practice squad guys.

He explained during Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed" on FOX Sports 1.

"Believe me, I wanted to hate this dude with like, a passion," Harrison said. "I get there and I'm like, ‘Dude, he's the ultimate teammate.' And you know how you watch him like, 'Yeah, he's just putting on a show.' And I'm like, 'Dude, the practice squad dude, he's treating like he's been there 10, 12 15 years.' "

Harrison later said: "You can't dislike him. He's the ultimate teammate."

Harrison didn't stick with the Patriots after last season and has since retired from the NFL. But it's clear Brady made a lasting impression on him during the brief period they were teammates. We wouldn't be surprised if many other players feel the same way about Brady as Harrison clearly does.

