Ex-NFL RB Alex Collins dies in motorcycle crash at 28

Former NFL running back Alex Collins (34) totaled a career-high 1,160 yards from scrimmage in 15 games in 2017 for the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former NFL running back Alex Collins died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., the Broward County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release. He was 28.

Officials said Monday that the incident occurred Sunday night. Traffic homicide unit detectives are investigating.

"The NFL family mourns the loss of Alex Collins and we extend our deepest condolences to his family, teammates and loved ones," the NFL said in a statement.

Investigators determined that the crash occurred at about 10:20 p.m. EDT Sunday. Collins was traveling eastbound on a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R600K when an adult female was traveling westbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV.

Investigators found that the Suburban was turning left when the motorcycle struck the passenger side from the eastbound lane. The motorcycle entered the rear passenger side window of the Suburban and came to a "final rest inside the car," the news release said.

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (L) appeared in 50 career NFL games. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

The force of the collision caused the Suburban to rotate clockwise. Collins was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Suburban remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

We are so saddened by the sudden and tragic passing of Alex Collins. He was a legendary Razorback and an even better person. His love for the Razorbacks and desire to be a Hog was undeniable. We will miss him greatly. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this... pic.twitter.com/O1MhthAQer— Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) August 15, 2023

Collins, a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native, attended South Plantation High School in Plantation, Fla. He went on to star at the University of Arkansas. Collins then joined the Seattle Seahawks as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Alex Collins scored 14 touchdowns in 25 games while with the Baltimore Ravens. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

The Seahawks released Collins in 2017. He went on to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 and 2018. Collins broke his leg in 2019 and did not play that season. The Seahawks re-signed Collins in 2020. He spent his final season with the team in 2021.

"Alex's infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed," Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement. "Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field."

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins (L) played in the USFL earlier this year. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

Collins totaled a career-high 1,160 yards from scrimmage in 2017 for the Ravens. He scored a career-high eight touchdowns in 2018. The five-year veteran logged 2,464 yards from scrimmage and 19 touchdowns over 50 career appearances.

Collins played for the USFL's Memphis Showboats earlier this year.

"Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said of Collins. "I'll always remember him for being a great teammate who had an uplifting spirit that impacted everyone he encountered.

"He was also a smart player who ran with unlimited determination, and he contributed to a lot of our success during his time in Baltimore. We send our heartfelt condolences and support to Alex's family. May he now rest in God's eternal peace."