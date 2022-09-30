Ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer: Bills need to rely on Josh Allen less (video)

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl winner Trent Dilfer had a suggestion folks have not heard very much.

The Bills need to… stop relying on Josh Allen so much?

Dilfer, in an ABC 30 interview, had massive praise for Allen. Even saying he’s playing at a “Hall of Fame type of level.”

But Dilfer suggested that the Bills need to become more well-rounded on offense around Allen.

What do you think, Bills Mafia? For more explanation from Dilfer, see the attached clip below:

Trent Dilfer says Josh Allen is playing at a "hall of fame type level"…but that the Bills need to find a 2nd option for their offense to succeed. 63 passing attempts from the Firebaugh native in Buffalo's loss at Miami. @ABC30

Full chat below ⬇️ https://t.co/FLDnfhOJWA pic.twitter.com/o3a2ZZ60CV — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) September 28, 2022

