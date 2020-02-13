Ex-NFL player De’von Hall found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity

Former NFL defensive back De’von Hall was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity, Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times reports.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge Lauren Weis Bernstein announced the verdict during a hearing last week. The defense and prosecution agreed to the change of plea after doctors’ reports from both sides, according to the newspaper.

In April 2017, Alecia Benson was found dead inside her Los Angeles home. Police charged Benson’s only child with murdering her with his bare hands.

Hall’s mental health had delayed legal proceedings.

Hall played four games with the Colts and had scattered appearances on other teams’ practice squads.