Ex-NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins pleads guilty to identity theft

Charean Williams
·1 min read
Former NFL receiver Kenbrell Armod Thompkins pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, the Associated Press reports. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6, and he faces up to 12 years in prison.

Thompkins fraudulently obtained unemployment benefits from the state of California that were meant for people who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plea agreement. California distributed the funds as debit cards, which were mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in Miami and nearby Aventura.

Thompkins withdrew approximately $230,000 at various ATMs in Miami-Dade County, prosecutors said. They said the scheme involved approximately $300,000 in California unemployment insurance funds.

Thompkins caught on with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and caught 32 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns that season. But he played only sparingly for the rest of his NFL career, which included stops with the Raiders and Jets.

Ex-NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins pleads guilty to identity theft originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

