Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Ex-NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins charged with identity theft, unemployment fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael David Smith
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins has been charged with fraudulently obtaining unemployment benefits that were meant for people who lost their jobs in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thompkins, a wide receiver who played for the Patriots, Raiders and Jets, was charged by federal indictment with access device fraud and aggravated identity theft.

According to prosecutors, Thompkins used the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from the State of California. California mailed its unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards where cash could be withdrawn at ATMs, and Thompkins is accused of withdrawing approximately $230,000.

“To anyone thinking of using the global pandemic as an opportunity to scam and steal from hardworking Americans, my advice is simple – don’t,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicholas L. McQuaid said in a statement. “No matter where you are or who you are, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thompkins caught on with the Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2013 and had a surprisingly successful season, catching 32 passes for 466 yards and four touchdowns. But he played only sparingly for the rest of his NFL career.

Ex-NFL player Kenbrell Thompkins charged with identity theft, unemployment fraud originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders select FS Trevon Moehrig in latest Todd McShay mock draft

    Raiders select FS Trevon Moehrig in latest Todd McShay mock draft

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Texas A&M's Kellen Mond sees a Bears 'connection'

    The Bears are in need of a franchise quarterback, and Texas A&M Kellen Mond recently connected with the team.

  • ESPN’s Todd McShay 2-round mock sends Buffalo Bills D-line steal

    Buffalo Bills select DT Levi Onwuzurike, DE Jaelan Phillips in ESPN NFL Draft Todd McShay 2021 mock draft.

  • Mike Zimmer feels “rejuvenated” by defensive additions

    As the 2020 season came to an end, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said the team’s defense was the worst he’d ever coached and later said that he thought the team didn’t fully appreciate the toll that departures from the roster would take on the unit. Zimmer said on Wednesday that he didn’t feel too [more]

  • Could the Raiders trade up for Oregon LT Penei Sewell?

    Could the Raiders trade up for Oregon LT Penei Sewell?

  • Watch: Kurt Warner breaks down film of Matthew Stafford’s fit with Rams

    Kurt Warner loves Matthew Stafford's fit with the Rams and broke it down extensively in three videos.

  • J.C. Tretter: 2020 season showed in-person offseason work is unnecessary

    The COVID-19 pandemic prevented NFL teams from having in-person offseason work, and resulted in the entire preseason being canceled. But the league still had a full regular season and postseason, and NFL Players Association President J.C. Tretter says the season proved that players are perfectly capable of getting ready to play on their own. “It’s [more]

  • Chris Reed to sign with Colts

    The Colts have added another veteran to their offensive line. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis is signing guard Chris Reed to a one-year veteran benefit deal. Reed spent last season as Carolina’s left guard, starting 14 games for the club. The Panthers claimed him off waivers in December 2019 after the offensive lineman had [more]

  • Morning mock draft: Bills address both lines in PFF’s 2-round predictions

    Buffalo Bills select Dillon Radunz, Joseph Ossai in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL Draft mock.

  • How to cure the bane of slow play in golf

    The scourge of slow play is back on golf's agenda after a glacial final day at the WGC Dell World Match Play in Texas on Sunday. The sloth-like pace of Billy Horschel and Scottie Scheffler in the final attracted widespread criticism from figures such as Colin Montgomerie, Catriona Matthew and Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray. The rise of Bryson DeChambeau, for all his undoubted excellence, has also prompted discussions about pace of play with the American's fastidious shot preparation frustrating some viewers. At the 2019 Masters, DeChambeau was roundly condemned for taking more than two minutes to line up an 11-foot putt. DeChambeau's scientific 'vector putting' method also makes use of green books, which record every undulation and borrow on each green in great detail, and these guides are now commonplace on Tour and frequently blamed for slow play. So what can be done to address the problem? Telegraph Sport offers some potential solutions. Stricter punishments It's a familiar concept from various spheres of life: if you want to discourage patterns of behaviour then offer a serious deterrent. Fans grew frustrated with the PGA Tour's reluctance to issue stroke-penalties for slow play, relying too much on a system of warnings and fines. Given the average PGA Tour player has a figure resembling a telephone number in their bank account, financial punishments are unlikely to cause much concern. In fairness, the PGA Tour did announce a new, more stringent pace-of-play policy at the start of 2020. This involved keeping an unpublished list of its slowest players based on timings from data provider ShotLink. Players go on and off the list based on a 10-tournament rolling period and are expected to meet a 60-second average for all shots. If they take more than this, they can be 'put on the clock' independently from their rest of their playing group. They also introduced the concept of an Excessive Shot Time, to be issued if any player takes more than two minutes to hit a shot without good reason. If a player does this twice within the same tournament, officials have the option to issue a one-stroke penalty. Previously, players had a clean slate at the start of each round, now they are judged across a tournament.

  • Mystics teammate blasts typo in Elena Delle Donne's name on leaked Nike jerseys

    Mystics guard Natasha Cloud: "Do better."

  • Shorthanded Lakers add Andre Drummond after Cavaliers buyout

    One of the biggest names on the buyout market is headed to Los Angeles.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Mystery begins with 49ers' QB pick at No. 3

    Our first-round mock draft takes a few unexpected twists and turns about four weeks before Round 1 kicks off.

  • Fantasy Hockey: Martin Necas just continues to impress

    Check out which of your fantasy hockey players are skating high or riding low this week.

  • Brad Stevens voices frustration after Celtics' loss to Mavericks

    Brad Stevens didn't hold back when discussing the Celtics' ongoing struggles following Wednesday night's loss to the Mavericks.

  • Detroit Lions president Rod Wood: Patricia, Quinn showed what culture we didn't want

    The Lions hope to bring the NFL draft to Detroit in 2024 and are working with Calvin Johnson on his Hall of Fame celebrations in Canton

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Darrell Waltrip

    Since retiring nearly two years ago, Darrell Waltrip remains as popular as ever — but he‘s also developed somewhat of an identity crisis. “You should see my desk, I get more mail today than I’ve ever gotten in my life,” Waltrip cheerily told NASCAR.com recently. Then he quickly adds with a woeful lament, “but here’s […]

  • Nets lose Harden but beat Rockets, move into first in East

    NEW YORK (AP) Admittedly down in the doldrums, the Brooklyn Nets were behind by 18 points in less than five minutes. Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a season-high 12 assists, and the Nets overcame the loss of James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 120-108 on Wednesday night and move into first place in the East. The Nets put together the pivotal run without him, scoring 12 straight midway through the final period to turn a six-point deficit into a 107-101 lead.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: Bill Belichick makes two picks in Round 1

    Here's why Belichick might trade BACK from 15th overall.

  • NFL Draft: LSU WR Terrace Marshall list the Eagles among teams showing most interest

    LSU WR Terrace Marshall said he has talked to the Philadelphia Eagles after running a 4.38 40-yard dash at his pro day