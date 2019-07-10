Ex-NFL linebacker Terry Killens among new on-field officials this season

Former NFL linebacker Terry Killens is among the NFL’s new officials this season.

Killens, who played for the Oilers/Titans, 49ers and Seahawks, will be in his first year as an umpire this season. He previously worked as an official for the American Athletic Conference.

As we previously noted, former NFL player Nate Jones is also among this year’s first-year officials. There are now four former players among the leagues officials: Killens, Jones, Steve Freeman and Phil McKinnely.

The other four new officials this season include two from the Big Ten, one from the SEC and one from the Canadian Football League.

Steve Freeman and his son Brad Freeman are the NFL’s only father-son officiating pair, while three sets of brothers — Allen and Rusty Barnes, Jeff and Jerry Bergman and Carl, Dino and Perry Paganelli — are on this season’s roster of officials.