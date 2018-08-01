Ex-NFL LB Merriman to fight in bare-knuckle boxing match

The Associated Press
FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo, former NFL football player Shawne Merriman arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. The former NFL linebacker known as "Lights Out" will try to punch out an opponent's lights in a bare-knuckle boxing match. Shawne Merriman has agreed to compete with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation on a pay-per-view event in Casper, Wyoming, this fall, the promoters announced Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The former NFL linebacker known as ''Lights Out'' will try to punch out an opponent's lights in a bare-knuckle boxing match.

Shawne Merriman has agreed to compete with the World Bare Knuckle Fighting Federation on a pay-per-view event in Casper, Wyoming, this fall, the promoters announced Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Merriman was a three-time Pro Bowl selection during his eight-year NFL career with the Chargers and the Bills.

Merriman retired from the NFL in 2013, and he flirted with the idea of becoming a professional wrestler the next year. He has trained in mixed martial arts during his retirement, even considering a professional bout in Japan.

Several UFC veterans also have agreed to fight on the bare-knuckle show in Wyoming.

