Ex-NFL GM Rick Spielman says Bears had a 'phenomenal' NFL draft

Plenty of figures and outsiders around the NFL are singing their praises for Ryan Poles and the Chicago Bears for the draft they executed last week.

"I think they did a phenomenal job, not only in the draft but their whole planning and process this whole offseason," ex-NFL general manager Rick Spielman said on 670 the Score with Mully & Haugh. "Look what they were able to get accomplished in the draft. They fill a lot of needs. But the one thing I noticed was they filled them with high-character guys."

Piggybacking on Spielman's notes, the Bears, and most outsiders, would agree that Poles & Co. put a lot of value on character.

The Bears skipped over Jalen Carter, who arguably held the biggest character questions marks, despite being possibly the best player in the draft. Passing on the opportunity to draft him in a turnkey position in Eberflus' defense is not easy. But the Bears did it.

They're looking for "grizzlies," or guys "who possess a passion for the game, coachability and dependability." Poles told Chicagobears.com he believes almost, if not all of the players they drafted can be considered "grizzlies."

From a broader perspective, eyes around Chicago now move to Justin Fields, who is entering his third year as the quarterback of the Bears. Yet, he hasn't much to show for it.

His first two seasons have been a disaster in Chicago. But, most pundits are giving him a hall pass for the horrid rosters that have surrounded him so far.

But, let it be known, this is a vital year for Fields.

"I think the third year is always the biggest year on the quarterbacks," Spielman said.

Can the Bears now fairly evaluate Fields with the roster they have in place?

It seems so. They've improved nearly every facet of their roster, except for the edge rushers, which Spielman mentioned he expects the Bears to turn to free agency to satisfy that need.

But, nevertheless, most seem to believe next season will be a solid year to evaluate Fields.

"You will be able to make a much more, a much fairer evaluation as to just how good is Justin Fields," Louis Riddick said on ESPN 1000. "How good can he be as we continue to build out this team? Much more so than, obviously, you could last year.

