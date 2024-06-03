Ex-NFL GM reveals other team that tried to draft Xavier Worthy ahead of Chiefs

Buffalo Bills fans were not happy after the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The Chiefs had swung a trade with the Bills and grabbed wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Buffalo fans couldn’t believe general manager Brandon Beane made a deal with the Chiefs, who have eliminated the Bills from the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Michael Lombardi agreed with Bills Mafia. Lombardi recounted the Raiders’ philosophy when he worked in the team’s front office more than 20 years ago.

“I worked for a man named Al Davis, who you were not allowed to trade any player to the division or a player to any team on your schedule, so that was eliminated,” Lombardi said Friday on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“But in this case, to me, they (the Bills) had an opportunity to take a deal from New England. New England was in high-speed pursuit of Worthy. They wanted Worthy badly. They were making calls to get that pick. And Buffalo had them on the phone. And so was Kansas City.

“And I think if you’re Brandon Beane you have to sit there and say, ‘Yeah, maybe Kansas City offered me a lot more but why would I give Worthy to them, who’s a weapon, who could be the next Tyreek Hill for them?”

Lombardi noted that Worthy is 5 foot 11 and 165 pounds, but Lombardi believes Chiefs coach Andy Reid can get the most out of the rookie.

Lombardi said the Bills should have made a deal with the Patriots, even if New England didn’t offer as much as the Chiefs. He recounted the Bills’ painful postseason losses to the Chiefs.

“Why am I doing anything to help the Chiefs?” Lombardi asked. “Especially since I lost to them with 13 seconds, I missed a 44-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. I haven’t been able to get through that door to get to where I need to go to, so I don’t understand that. I would have been more than happy to give him to the Patriots who (are) working on a new regime.”

Lombardi was asked more about New England being the team that the Chiefs beat out for Worthy.

“They were on the phone with them,” he said. “That’s fact. ... New England made a substantial offer to them, and they took the Chiefs’ offer. I don’t know if the Chiefs’ offer was substantially more than the Patriots. ... The Patriots wanted Worthy. That’s a fact. And they tried to get him.”

Here is Lombardi talking about the Patriots’ attempt to get Worthy.