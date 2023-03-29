Ex-NFL general manager’s mock draft has Saints making a splash at wide receiver

Who better to forecast what may happen in the 2023 NFL draft than a former general manager? Mike Tannenbaum made a guest appearance for ESPN and shared his take at what the first round of this year’s event might look like from a month away, and it brought an interesting prospect to the New Orleans Saints.

Sure, they drafted Chris Olave in the first round of last year’s draft. Rashid Shaheed seems poised to break out into a bigger role. And Michael Thomas is working to reestablish himself as one of the game’s best receivers. But Tannenbaum can’t shake the idea of how appealing USC Trojans prospect Jordan Addison would look in the Saints’ offense, writing:

With Derek Carr joining this offense, I’d want to add octane to the receiver room. The Saints re-signed Michael Thomas, but it is a one-year deal, and Thomas has missed 40 games since his record-breaking season in 2019. Addison produced at an All-American level in two places during his college career, with 219 catches and 3,134 yards over three years at Pitt and USC combined. He is an elite route runner who could emerge as a fantastic option opposite Chris Olave.

Addison didn’t exactly light it up at the NFL Scouting Combine, and he also didn’t really improve on his pedestrian numbers at USC’s rain-drenched pro day. But his tape speaks for itself. He helped Kenny Pickett get drafted in the first round a year ago while spearheading the Pitt Panthers offense. Then he transferred to USC and continued to play well in a new offense against a higher level of competition.

He separates from opposing defensive backs with ease, he doesn’t drop the ball when it’s thrown to him well, and he fights harder on contested targets than his slight frame (5-foot-11 and 171 pounds) would suggest he can. He shares a lot of qualities with DeVonta Smith, who the Saints graded as the best receiver in the 2021 NFL draft not too long ago. It’s easy to see them calling his name at No. 29 overall if they’re able to address more-pressing needs along the defensive line ahead of the draft.

