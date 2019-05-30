Ex-NFL FB Cook pleads guilty to theft charges

Retired NFL fullback Jameel Cook was sentenced to 10 years of probation after he admitted to stealing $105,000 from a fund for NFL players.

The Harris County (Texas) District Attorney's Office said that between March 2016 and September 2017, Cook filed 30 false claims for medical expenses with the NFL.

Cook, 40, pleaded guilty to the charge of securing the execution of documents by deception. In addition to serving probation, he must perform 160 hours of community service, repay the money and pay restitution.

Cook, an Illinois product, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers, then two with the Houston Texans, and ended his career back in Tampa Bay in 2008.

In 109 career games, he rushed for just 43 yards but caught 84 passes out of the backfield for 510 yards and three touchdowns.

"He earned fame and great accolades in a career most could only dream of, and should have been role model," said Special Assistant District Attorney Jason Horn. "Instead, he let down everyone around him by defrauding a plan set up for all players and taking money that wasn't his."

--Field Level Media