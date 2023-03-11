Ex-NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum wouldn’t be surprised to see Orlando Brown Jr. back with Chiefs

The NFL offseason is a busy time for front-office executives for all 32 teams as they seek to build a successful roster for the upcoming year. Each general manager will reevaluate their rosters to decide who to add or subtract from the team’s future in hopes of eventually putting together a Super Bowl-worthy squad.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. recently sat down with former NFL executives Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman to get their thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason plans. Tannenbaum spoke on behalf of The 33rd Team and explained why the Chiefs’ decision to not offer the franchise tag to Orlando Brown Jr. made sense and weighed in on the likelihood of him returning to Kansas City.

“You know, typically don’t try to tag somebody in consecutive years; it just adds to the angst to the situation,” said Tannenbaum. “So above and beyond the 120% premium you’d have to pay, I’m sure they’re gonna keep the conversation going. I thought the only reason they would tag him is, as Rick (Spielman) mentioned, you know, Andrew Wylie’s up, and he played very well down the stretch, especially in the Super Bowl, and a lot of people saying it had to do with the turf, but I thought he played well now. You got Lucas Niang that I’m sure we’ll go back out there.”

Tannenbaum held various front-office roles from 1995-2018, most recently with the Miami Dolphins as their Executive Vice President of Football Operations. During the discussion, he gave his input on possible options for the Chiefs at right tackle in the NFL draft.

“I think Darnell (Wright), when you look at the game against Alabama in particular, thought he did a great job against (Will) Anderson,” said Tannenbaum. “I think he’s had a really good off-season. Dawand Jones, I was on the field next to him; my gosh, he’s about as big a human being. For a big man sport, he really stood out. So I do think they’ll draft on the lines early. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Orlando Brown came back, but I think this will be the way to try to get a deal done in the most obvious way possible.”

Story continues

The Chiefs’ decision not to franchise tag Brown Jr. could leave a significant hole in the protection plans for Patrick Mahomes. The duo has formed a bond over the past two seasons, and the chemistry may be tough to recreate.

More Free Agency!

Chiefs among teams in attendance for WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s private workout

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire