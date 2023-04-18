Ex-NFL defensive end Chris Smith dead at 31

Chris Smith played eight seasons in the NFL from 2014-2021. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith died Monday at the age of 31, his high school said in a tweet posted Monday night. Smith's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the news in a tweet.

The cause of his death is not known.

Smith played eight seasons in the NFL after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 Draft out of Arkansas. He played three years in Jacksonville before the Jaguars traded him to the Bengals in 2017.

His former teammates posted heartfelt messages on social media when they heard the news, including ex-Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Browns tight end David Njoku and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (who played with Smith in Houston).

Rest in paradise Chris Smith. Hometown hero and a brother to everyone. Such a kind soul. This is Heartbreaking — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) April 18, 2023

Man prayers up 🙏🏽for Chris smith family. This one hurts 😔 — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) April 18, 2023

Smith signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. While with the Browns in 2019, Smith's girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was killed after being hit by a car in Cleveland four weeks after she gave birth to the couple's daughter. Cordero was hit by another car after she and Smith exited their own vehicle when their car's tire blew out. The driver was not charged despite admitting she had been drinking. Smith played five days after Cordero's death.

“His smile is infectious. His personality is infectious,’’ then-Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said at the time in 2019. “He is just overall well-liked. Everybody in that locker room is hurting for him.”

A few months later, the Browns waived Smith. He signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and the Houston Texans in 2021.

Smith tallied 11 total sacks, 80 combined tackles and three forced fumbles in 72 games in his NFL career. Smith signed with the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL on March 9 and appeared in five games with five tackles.