Ex-Newsmax Anchor Who Strongly Opposed Coronavirus Vaccine Dies of COVID-19

Brad Callas
·1 min read

Image via WPTV

Dick Farrel, a longtime conservative radio host from West Palm Beach, Florida, who publicly opposed the coronavirus vaccine, died this week of complications from COVID-19. He was 65.

WPTV reports the former Newsmax anchor, who urged people not to get vaccinated as recently as June, changed his opinion after contracting the virus and entering the hospital three weeks ago. A close friend, Amy Leigh Hair, told the NBC affiliate that Farrel convinced her to get the vaccine.

“I was one of one the people like him who didn’t trust the vaccine,” she explained. “I trusted my immune system. I just became more afraid of getting COVID-19 than I was of any possible side effects of the vaccine. I’m glad I got vaccinated.”

Farrel’s death comes after he spent the past year advocating against getting the coronavirus vaccine. The right-wing radio host also frequently criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and shared his skepticism about the severity of the pandemic.

According to the Daily Beast, Farrel made a Facebook post on July 1 claiming to personally know two people in critical condition with COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

“Vaccine Bogus Bull Shid!, Two peeps I know, got vaxxed, now have Corona, hospitalized critical. Thank you Moderna, FOR NOTHING!” he said. “Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2u all along about masks, where the virus came from and the death toll?”

Meanwhile, on July 7, he called Dr. Fauci a “power-tripping lying freak.”

Farrel’s death arrives amid an increasing surge of new COVID-19 cases, particularly in Florida, which on Friday reported its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic at 22,783.

Recommended Stories

  • Anti-Vaccine Radio Host Encourages Friends to Get Vaccinated Before Dying From COVID-19 Complications

    Dick Farrel, a right-wing Floridian radio host, has died of complications from COVID-19, according to local news station WPTV. Farrel was vocal about his opposition to vaccination and general skepticism about the severity of the pandemic. On July 1, he made a Facebook post claiming to personally know two people in critical condition with COVID-19 […]

  • Anti-vaccine radio host in Florida dies of Covid-19 at age 65

    Farrel told friends ‘I wish I had gotten it’ after previously mocking vaccines and calling Covid-19 a ‘scamdemic’

  • Shop huge discounts on HP laptops at this massive back-to-school sale

    Whether it's for gaming, classes or anything in between, HP laptops are discounted at the brand's back-to-school sale

  • Netflix's New #3 Movie, ‘The Vault,’ Is a Must-See Heist Flick

    “I have a job offer,” Cunningham says to Highmore in the clip. “I want you to help me break into the most secure vault in the world.” In response, Highmore just laughs in disbelief...but this offer is no...

  • World must prepare to coexist with COVID-19 mutations, top scientist says

    The head of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology People said that people around the world should be prepared to coexist with different variants of the coronavirus as it continues to mutate, the South Morning China Post reports.What she's saying: "As the number of infected cases has just become too big, this allowed the novel coronavirus more opportunities to mutate..." top virologist Shi Zhengli said, per the English-language paper in Hong Kong. "New var

  • Omar Vizquel sued for alleged sexual harassment by former batboy

    Omar Vizquel managed the Barons for two seasons, but was dismissed after an incident in the clubhouse.

  • My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

    My prediction of 100,000 cases per day was wrong, admits Professor Neil Ferguson

  • Heart, stroke risks climb after COVID-19; flu shots may be protective

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. COVID-19 increases patients' risks for heart attack and stroke, suggests a study from Sweden that compared 86,742 individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 in 2020 and 348,481 people without the virus. In the week following a COVID-19 diagnosis, the risk of a first heart attack went up three- to eight-fold, and the risk of a first stroke due to a blood-vessel blockage rose three- to six-fold, the researchers found.

  • Fauci said there will likely be a need for an 'additional boost' of COVID-19 vaccine 'sooner or later'

    The ongoing surge of COVID-19 is being driven by the spread of the Delta variant among unvaccinated Americans, Fauci said Sunday.

  • Ex-Newsmax Host Who Attacked 'Lying Freak' Dr. Fauci Over 'Scamdemic' Has Died Of COVID

    Get vaccinated, Dick Farrel told friends before he died.

  • Mass. doctor: Vaccine worker mandates 'the right approach'

    Dr. Shira Doron, the hospital epidemiologist at Tufts Medical Center, speaks about the latest COVID-19 trends.

  • Mayor on masks: 'If you're not vaccinated, shut up, don't complain'

    "For anyone that's frustrated about wearing a mask and you're not vaccinated, then look in the mirror. It's your fault that we're going back to having an indoor mask mandate. Make sure that folks get vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated, shut up, don't complain. Folks need to wear a mask to protect themselves, to protect the people around them."

  • U.S. averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections daily

    The United States hit 100,000 new confirmed daily COVID-19 infections on Saturday, a milepost last hit during the pre-vaccine winter virus surge, AP reports.The big picture: Health officials worry that the new average infection rate, which is largely driven by the highly contagious delta variant, could rise if more Americans do not take the vaccine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free50% of eligible adults are fully vaccinated and

  • Taxi company in Missouri refuses to give rides to customers who wear masks or are vaccinated

    Vaccinated customers have been turned away by the Yo Transportation taxi company in St Louis

  • Once-gloomy scientist says future UK lockdowns unlikely

    A British scientist who gained prominence for issuing dire warnings about the spread of COVID-19 said Saturday the U.K. is unlikely to need future lockdowns, although new infections may rise significantly as social interactions increase. Professor Neil Ferguson, an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London, told The Times of London that Britain is likely to move to a situation where the disease can be managed by vaccinations rather than “crisis measures” such as lockdowns. Data released Friday showed the latest virus surge in the U.K. has eased, with the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 falling in most parts of the country.

  • Vaccines less protective in Colorado county with Delta variant surge - CDC study

    (Reuters) -COVID-19 infections in a Colorado county with a Delta variant surge this spring were more common among fully vaccinated people than in the state's other counties where it was circulating at lower levels, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Friday showed. The study also found that the Delta variant caused more severe illness. Cases, hospital intensive care unit admissions and deaths were higher in Mesa County, Colorado, than anywhere else in the state, it said.

  • Florida reports record daily Covid-19 numbers with 22,783 new cases

    The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases reached 18,933 on Thursday, a 664 per cent increase from a month earlier

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • Midlands hospital changes visitor policies due to rising COVID cases across SC

    More than 77% of the state’s hospital beds are currently occupied, according to DHEC data.

  • Baltimore County students can get COVID-19 vaccine at clinics

    Baltimore County is holding a series of mass vaccination clinics aimed at getting more students vaccinated against COVID-19 before school starts on Aug. 30. Last week, Baltimore County Public Schools announced they will require universal masking for students, staff and visitors in school buildings for the new school year. Now, they announced efforts to get children 12 and older vaccinated with a new student vaccination initiative.