Ex-NBA veteran Nate Robinson announces he is battling kidney failure

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 17: Nate Robinson #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half during the NBA game at Staples Center on March 17, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The Clippers defeated the Hornets 99-92. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)
Nate Robinson says he has been dealing with kidney failure for four years. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA fan favorite Nate Robinson announced Saturday he is undergoing treatment for kidney failure after a four-year battle with the illness, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Robinson said he was going public with his diagnosis so he can be a voice for others dealing with it.

Robinson's full statement:

I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I'm sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause - our health.

I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

I am grateful for the care and support I've received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.

- Nate Robinson

The 38-year-old Robinson played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight different franchises, beginning his career with the New York Knicks in 2005 after a standout career at Washington. Coming in at 5-foot-9, Robinson quickly became a popular player thanks to his penchant for scoring, high effort level and highlight dunks.

That popularity reached a peak when Robinson won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times, first in 2006 then back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Robinson last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 season, but continued his basketball career with stints for Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, the G League's Delaware 87ers and Guaros de Lara in Venezuela. Off the court, he has released a book "Heart Over Height," tried his hand at acting in "Uncle Drew" and made an ill-fated venture into boxing against Jake Paul.

Now, he's fighting a new battle in his life.

Recommended Stories