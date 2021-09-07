Ex-NBA player Cedric Ceballos asks for prayers as he battles COVID-19 in intensive care unit

Former NBA player Cedric Ceballos said he has spent 10 days in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 and is asking for prayers as he fights the virus.

“On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but(t), I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery. If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize. My fight is not done….. Thx,” Ceballos posted on Twitter.

In a photo, he is wearing an oxygen mask.

Ceballos, 52, spent 11 seasons in the NBA with five teams, most notably the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers in the early and mid-1990s.

He was a key member of the Suns’ 1993 Finals team, averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Ceballos injured his knee against Seattle in the Western Conference finals and missed the Finals series against the Chicago Bulls.

In 1994-95, Ceballos averaged 21.7 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. He was named to the All-Star team but didn’t play because of an injury. Known for his leaping ability, Ceballos also won the 1993 dunk contest.

He played two seasons at Cal State-Fullerton and was selected in the second round of the 1990 draft by the Suns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player, in intensive care with COVID-19