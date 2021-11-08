Ex-Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher stands with Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 vaccine stance

Former Nashville Predators captain Mike Fisher said on Instagram that he stands with Aaron Rodgers amid the backlash from the Green Bay Packers quarterback's COVID-19 vaccine stance.

Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The Packers quarterback told reporters before the season he was "immunized", but he was immediately placed Wednesday under the NFL's protocol for non-vaccinated players who tested positive for COVID-19 and missed Sunday's game at Kansas City.

On "The Pat McAfee Show" Friday, Rodgers confirmed he was not vaccinated, citing that he was allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was concerned about side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Rodgers further criticized the NFL's protocol and petitioned the league to allow his personal immunization plan so he could be considered vaccinated under their protocol, which the league rejected.

"I stand with @aaronrodgers12 I believe in the freedom to choose what we put in our bodies and the freedom of conscience. I agree with him in that the science clearly shows the vaccinated spread covid at basically the same rate as the unvaccinated," Fisher wrote on Instagram. "The @nhl @nfl and other leagues are ignoring the science and choosing to coerce and punish unvaccinated players with these restrictions. If they really cared about people’s health they would have daily testing for all."

"But these past 2 years has clearly shown us that this is not about our health, it’s about control over our lives. I won’t stand for that. It’s time to fight for our medical freedom and I feel for those that have been fired for choosing medical freedom. People losing their jobs over a medical choice is un-American and unacceptable. We need to stand up now before it’s too late!! #medicalfreedom #istandwithaaronrodgers"

Rodgers also mentioned in his interview Friday that he consulted podcaster and media personality Joe Rogan among others about his case, and that Rodgers was taking ivermectin, a medicine often used to treat parasitic infections that has become popular as a treatment to neutralize the impact of COVID-19 among unvaccinated people. The CDC says the drug is not currently approved for use to treat COVID-19 by the FDA.

As for the on-field aspect of Rodgers' COVID-19 saga, the Packers lost 13-7 at Kansas City on Sunday. Under the NFL's protocol for unvaccinated personnel, the earliest Rodgers can be eligible to return to the team facility is Nov. 13, or one day before Green Bay's game against Seattle.

Fisher, who is married to country music superstar Carrie Underwood, spent eight seasons with the Predators and was named the team's captain in 2016. He retired in 2017 before coming back for the tail end of the 2017-18 season and retiring after the Predators' playoff run.

