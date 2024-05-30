Ex-NASCAR driver is selling his Charlotte mansion. It’s yours — for $12.5 million

Retired NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick and his wife, DeLana Harvick, are selling their south Charlotte mansion for $12.5 million, according to its listing.

The mansion graces nearly 4.5 acres in the 1900 block of Bent Branch Drive, off Carmel Road in the South Park community. The Harvicks paid about $3.34 million in 2014 for the home, according to public records.

The home is within walking distance of the private Charlotte Country Day School.

The listing is handled by Realtor Heather Gibbs of Corcoran HM Properties.

An interior room is shown in the south Charlotte mansion for sale for $12.5 million.

9,157 square feet, six bedrooms

The home and land have a total 2024 appraised value of $8.485 million, according to public Mecklenburg County tax records.

An outdoor dining area is shown at the south Charlotte mansion for sale for $12.5 million.

That includes an assessed value of nearly $4.5 million for the land, $3.9 million for the home and $38,700 in various features, the records show.

The 9,157-square-foot gated villa has six bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and three half-bathrooms.

The grounds include pool and guest houses and a 3-acre turfed rear yard with a putting green and multiple tee boxes.

The pool house includes a full kitchen and indoor-outdoor dining areas, and the guest house has a private gated entrance, a gym, arcade, golf simulator, kitchen and an office, according to the listing.

The mansion includes five guest suites; a home theater; a play room; and a primary suite with a porch, lounge, dual baths and multi-level closet.

The kitchen is shown in the south Charlotte mansion for sale for $12.5 million.

Last year, the Harvicks paid $6.75 million for a Cornelius mansion, the house where the famous “Dear Lord Baby Jesus” dinner scene was filmed for the classic 2006 Will Ferrell sports comedy, “Talladega Nights.”