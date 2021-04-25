Ex-NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer on what it takes to win at Talladega
Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
NASCAR President Steve Phelps said series officials determined: 'Jennifer did not have the experience necessary in order to run in the Cup race.'
Fox Sports NASCAR analyst Jeff Gordon joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss how he raced to victory 6 times on one of the world’s most competitive speedways.
Joey Logano went for a wild and scary ride as his No. 22 Ford went airborne Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway on the final lap of Stage 1.
NASCAR president Steve Phelps, Boys & Girls Club president Jim Clark and NASCAR driver Joey Logano join ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson chats with Arizona women's basketball head coach Adia Barnes at the Arizona Football Spring Game on Saturday in Tucson. Barnes talks about Arizona's new football head coach Jedd Fisch and the energy and support he brought during the women's basketball team's run to the NCAA championship game.
There's a reason the term "The Big One" was coined to describe the calamitous collisions that can occur on NASCAR's 2.66-mile Alabama track.
A wreck that took Joey Logano out of contention at Talladega Superspeedway broke out on the final lap of Stage 1 in Sunday’s GEICO 500. RELATED: Live leaderboard Matt DiBenedetto was leading in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford, with Ryan Blaney pushing behind him in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford. Logano, another […]
Chauvin faces a combined 75 years in prison for the charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after being found guilty on Tuesday. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill will sentence Chauvin. In a May 2020 confrontation captured on video, Chauvin, who is white, pushed his knee for more than nine minutes into the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed and prone Black man who was being arrested on suspicion of using a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at a grocery store.
The Titans changed their mind at the very last second and didn't end up taking Hester.
Terrence Clarke built a network of admirers before he died in a car accident in L.A. Said one: 'If you had a bad day, that dude would smile, and you're good.'
On Friday, Orlando Brown was traded from Baltimore to Kansas City. According to a report, Washington thought about making a move for Brown, too.
NASCAR chief spoke Sunday before the race at Talladega to announce a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, answered questions on a variety of topics.
Here’s what to know for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Jeb Burton in the Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed rookie forward Mamadi Diakite to a multi-year NBA contract Wednesday. Diakite, 24, originally signed a two-way deal with the Bucks on Nov. 24 after he went undrafted. After a sensational season in the NBA G League, he has averaged 2.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 8.6 minutes in 11 games with Milwaukee.
DeMar DeRozan (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans, 04/24/2021
Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.
Logano was uninjured in the crash and expressed his frustrations with the style of racing at Daytona and Talladega that leads to scary wrecks.
Although Fernando Tatís Jr. was only 3 1/2 months old when his father hit two grand slams in the same inning at Dodger Stadium, the young slugger was well aware his San Diego Padres happened to be in the same park Friday night exactly 22 years later. The baseball gods don't deserve all the credit for the two hardest-hit homers in the ascendant career of Tatís, who led San Diego's latest win over its biggest rival.