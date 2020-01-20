Ex-M's ace Félix Hernández has minor league deal with Braves With the "King's Court" cheering section behind him, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez tips his cap as he takes the mound for the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Seattle. The game is Hernandez's final start of the 2019 season. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Longtime Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez reached a minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves on Monday that includes an invite to big league spring training.

The right-hander would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to Atlanta's 40-man roster.

Hernandez, who turns 34 in April, is coming off his worst season in the majors. King Felix went 1-8 with a 6.40 ERA in 15 starts for the Mariners and lost his place in the rotation.

Hernandez was among the best and more durable pitchers in the majors for more than a decade, a stretch that included six All-Star selections and the 2010 AL Cy Young Award. He was a huge crowd favorite at Safeco Field, with fans holding up K cards in The King's Court to mark his many strikeouts.

The two-time NL East champion Braves hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers on Feb. 13.

