Astros fan revealed how he ended up with Jorge Soler’s HR ball at a nearby World Series party

Associated Press

Carlos Correa stood on the dugout steps watching as Yuli Gurriel grounded out to end Game 6 of the World Series before slowly walking away and heading into Houston's clubhouse for what could be the last time. “I was just thinking this is crazy how you spend — and you give your life and everything you have to an organization and then one day you don’t belong to the organization anymore just in a matter of seconds," Correa told The Associated Press. Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros to win the World Series on Tuesday night could mark the end of an era in Houston.