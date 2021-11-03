Astros fan revealed how he ended up with Jorge Soler’s HR ball at a nearby World Series party
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
He's still waiting on the Braves to reach out.
He's still waiting on the Braves to reach out.
Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman shared his appreciation for Freddie Freeman and took a shot at the Astros after the Braves won the World Series.
There are certain players you can't help but appreciate and Freddie Freeman is one of them.
The Atlanta Braves knocked out the Houston Astros to claim their first World Series since 1995.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Carlos Correa stood on the dugout steps watching as Yuli Gurriel grounded out to end Game 6 of the World Series before slowly walking away and heading into Houston's clubhouse for what could be the last time. “I was just thinking this is crazy how you spend — and you give your life and everything you have to an organization and then one day you don’t belong to the organization anymore just in a matter of seconds," Correa told The Associated Press. Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros to win the World Series on Tuesday night could mark the end of an era in Houston.
If only 107 wins meant more.
What an Atlanta win in the World Series means to the city's long-suffering fans.
Alex Bowman will donate a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his "Hack" T-shirts to animal shelters. The Hendrick Motorsports driver released the shirts as a joke to celebrate his win at Martinsville, but they have been a big hit.
The Braves defeat the Astros in Game 6 to clinch their first World Series since 1995, plus Jorge Soler wins MVP on this edition of FastCast
A lengthy legal battle between the NFL and the city of St. Louis stemming from the Rams' 2016 move to L.A. is nearing its end, and things don't look good for the league.Why it matters: One possible outcome could see the NFL grant St. Louis an expansion team.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe backdrop: In 2017, St. Louis sued the NFL for breaching its relocation policy, and the city believes it is owed billions in damages.St. Lo
News5's Alasyn Zimmerman examines the early election results for issues impacting all of Colorado in this odd-year election cycle.
We know dogs are loyal—but this is another level of canine companionship.
“Bitcoin to the moon.”
The PGA Tour is poised to reduce the amount of information available to players and caddies, relating to green-reading materials.
They stumbled early. They only managed 88 wins in the regular season. But by the time October rolled around, the Braves were ready to make a run.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
The Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 and must miss 10 days, meaning he can't play against the Chiefs. Here's why.
After getting his ankle spiked early in Game 6, Max Fried etched his name in franchise folklore as Atlanta beat the Astros to win the World Series.
These Forever Giants have some hardware to wear.