Report: Ex-MLB outfielder Juan Encarnacion arrested, accused of sexually assaulting daughter

Juan Encarnacion, seen here in 2006 with the St. Louis Cardinals, was arrested in the Dominican Republic after he allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter. (Rich Pilling/MLB via Getty Images)

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Juan Encarnacion was arrested in the Dominican Republic after he allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter, the Dominican Republic’s National District province confirmed to ESPN .

Encarnacion's daughter was allegedly assaulted by him in May, the child’s mother said in the complaint. His daughter was not named, and is a minor.

Encarnacion was set to be presented before a judge in Santo Domingo on Saturday. He was born in Las Matas de Farfan, which sits about 20 kilometers from the island nation's border with Haiti.

Per the report, authorities allege that Encarnacion entered his daughter’s room while she was sleeping and “touched private parts of her body.” The 45-year-old is facing a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Dominican criminal laws prohibit that Encarnacion is released on bail, meaning he will remain in jail until trial.

Encarnacion played in the league from 1997-2007 for the Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, Florida Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He won the World Series twice, once with the Marlins in 2003 and again with the Cardinals in 2006.