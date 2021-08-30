Ex-MLB outfielder Juan Encarnación accused of sexually assaulting daughter, per report

A former Major League Baseball player has been accused of sexually assaulting his daughter, ESPN reported on Saturday.

Juan Encarnación, a two-time World Series champion (2003 Marlins, 2006 St. Louis Cardinals), has been taken into custody, the attorney general's office for the province of the Dominican Republic's National District confirmed to ESPN.

Encarnación was due to see a judge Saturday afternoon. The alleged sexual assault took place in May, when the complaint was filed, according to the child's mother, ESPN reported. The former outfielder's daughter is a minor.

ESPN also reported the prosecution will argue the 45-year-old entered the minor's room and began touching her inappropriately.

Encarnación played in the majors from 1997-2007 with his career ending after an injury. While standing in the on-deck circle, Cardinals teammate Aaron Miles fouled a ball that hit Encarnación in the left eye, causing him to miss the remainder of the season and ultimately retire.

He batted .270 with 156 home runs and 667 RBI in his career.

