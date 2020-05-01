Ex-Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson transferring to Virginia

It didn’t take long for Mississippi State QB Keytaon Thompson to find a new school. Thompson announced Friday that he was heading to Virginia to continue his college football career.

Thompson said on April 20 that he would be pursuing a graduate transfer from Mississippi State. He’ll be immediately eligible at Virginia.

The former four-star recruit sure looks like a great fit for Virginia’s offense under Bronco Mendenhall. The team has a vacancy at quarterback following the graduation of two-year starter Bryce Perkins and Thompson now assumes the role of favorite to succeed Perkins.

Perkins completed just over 64 percent of his passes in his two years with the Cavaliers for 6,210 yards and threw for 47 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,692 yards in 27 games and scored 20 rushing touchdowns. Virginia won 17 games in Perkins’ two years as a starter. That’s the team’s highest two-year win total since 2002 and 2003.

Like Perkins, Thompson is a dual-threat quarterback. He rushed for 672 yards in parts of 16 games with Mississippi State and threw for 846 with 18 total touchdowns. He burst on the scene as a freshman in 2017 after taking over for an injured Nick Fitzgerald and scored three rushing touchdowns in Mississippi State’s bowl win over Louisville.

But Thompson’s playing time diminished after that and he redshirted behind Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader in 2019 after exploring a transfer before the season. With Shrader set to be a sophomore in 2020, Thompson decided to look elsewhere for an opportunity.

Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson rushed for three TDs in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl.

