Ex-Mississippi martial arts instructor admits to sexually assaulting young Coast girls

On the eve of his trial, former Ocean Springs martial arts instructor Todd Allen Pisarich pleaded guilty to felony charges for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

Pisarich pleaded guilty Monday to nine counts of touching a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery. He entered the plea before Judge Calvin Taylor was sentenced to serve 20 years, day for day, in prison.

The judge also ordered Pisarich to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In 2017, Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested Pisarich, then 50, on two counts of sexual battery for assaulting one minor teen. By December 2018, authorities arrested him again, this time for sexually assaulting another victim.

When the crimes occurred at different times beginning in 2016, Pisarich owned The Academy of Mixed Martial Arts on Old Spanish Trail in Ocean Springs.

He led the martial arts center and taught Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a combat sport focusing on grappling and ground fighting. He accepted students as young as 3 years old.

For years since his arrest and subsequent indictments, the families of those involved have fought to get the case trial.

The trial was delayed at least 14 times during the COVID-19 pandemic, with five delays blamed on coronavirus and most of the others due to requests by then-attorney, Wendy Martin.

According to authorities, Pisarich preyed on the minor girls and sexually assaulted them after first developing a relationship with a relative of the minor girls

Pisarich had been free on bond pending trial prior to his guilty pleas.