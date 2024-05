[Getty Images]

Former Chelsea, Aston Villa and Sheffield United midfielder Ian Hamilton has died at the age of 73.

Hamilton became Chelsea's youngest league player and goalscorer aged 16, and had a spell at Southend before joining Villa in 1969, going on to win the 1975 League Cup with the club.

Hamilton, known as "Chico", signed for the Blades a year later and also spent time playing in the USA.