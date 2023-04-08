Ex-Michigan State WR commit visits Penn State

What has been missing from Penn State’s growing class of 2024 commitments are the skill position players. Prior to the most recent commitment on Friday, there were zero wide receivers or running backs in the class.

Penn State is looking to change that by scooping up one of the most coveted wide receivers in the country.

Nick Marsh is a four-star wide receiver from the state of Michigan. He is 6’3″ and 200 pounds and earned the name “Baby Megatron” because he plays so similar to former NFL star Calvin Johnson.

On3’s industry ranking takes the average from the four big recruiting rating services. He is ranked as the 71st player in the country and the number 14 wide receiver in his class according to the industry ranking.

Marsh had initially been headed to Michigan State when he committed to the Spartans in late July of 2022. He recently reopened his recruitment when he decommitted from Michigan State in early March.

Penn State wasted no time trying to get involved in his recruitment. Marsh announced on his Twitter page that he had visited Penn State on Thursday.

Right now it looks like the recruitment could be an uphill battle.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan State in the lead to get their former commit back into the building with a 35.3% chance. The other major instate school, Michigan, is second at 24.8% and Auburn sits third at 21.3%.

Penn State is tied with Tennessee in fourth place, holding a 4.8% chance.

It looks like Marsh is going to take his time going through the process. He recently visited Tennessee last week and plans to visit Auburn again during the middle of June according to On3.

This would be a huge recruiting victory for James Franklin if he’s able to pry one of the top prospects from Michigan and get him into the Penn State program.

