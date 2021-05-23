  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-Michigan State star Keith Appling named suspect by Detroit Police in fatal shooting

Cassandra Negley
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling was named as a suspect in a deadly shooting late Saturday by the Detroit Police Department. 

At around 7:10 p.m. on the city's west side a verbal altercation ensued between a 66-year-old male victim and a 29-year-old man later identified as Appling, police said. The verbal altercation turned physical and Appling reportedly fired multiple gunshots at the older man, police said. 

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a newer model, tan colored Buick Regal. They said the suspect is "considered armed and dangerous." The 66-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Detroit Free Press. 

Michigan State guard Keith Appling is named as a suspect in a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michigan State guard Keith Appling is named as a suspect in a fatal shooting. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Appling was charged with drug crimes in February 2020 after authorities said they found heroin in a vehicle he planned to sell. He was arraigned on charges of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance. Prosecutors said they found 19 grams, or a "golf ball-sized" amount. He was sentenced in December to 18 months probation, per the Free Press.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in jail for carrying a concealed weapon and resisting police. 

Appling was the 2010 Michigan Mr. Basketball and stayed in his home state to play four years for Michigan State from 2010-14. He led the team in scoring his junior year. 

After college ball he played in the NBA G League for a few stints and was with the Orlando Magic for a bit in 2016. He last played professional basketball in Italy in 2019. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • NBA playoff tracker: Dame Time pushes Blazers over Nuggets in Game 1

    Recapping the action from every NBA playoff game Saturday.

  • Jon Rahm brutally honest with reporters after disappointing third-round finish at PGA

    jon Rahm was brutally honest after shooting 72 Saturday at the PGA Championship, telling reporters he really didn't want to be taking questions.

  • Ryan Fitzpatrick can become first starting QB to lose to 31 different teams

    Three starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. Tom Brady will join that list if his Buccaneers beat the Patriots this season. And Aaron Rodgers could join the list too if he ends up on another team, and that team beats the Packers. [more]

  • Report: Lakers SG Ben McLemore uninjured after single-car accident following play-in win

    The accident basically left McLemore's truck hovering over a road partition.

  • Report: Mariners' COVID-19 positive test sparks concern given club's low vaccination rate

    There is reported concern in the clubhouse regarding spread.

  • Kimora Lee Simmons responds to Russell Simmons’ claims of fraud

    After recent claims previously covered by theGrio, Kimora Lee Simmons has officially responded to Russell Simmons‘ fraud claims. As theGrio previously reported, Russell Simmons has claimed that his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons stole from him. Now, a few days later, Kimora seems to be pushing back against Russell’s claims.

  • PGA Championship Day 3: Brooks Koepka catches up to Phil Mickelson to set up thrilling finish

    Brooks Koepka sits just one back from Phil Mickelson headed into Sunday at the PGA Championship.

  • 21 ultramarathon runners die after extreme weather besets high-altitude mountain race

    The weather turned to freezing rain, hail and winds during a 62-mile race.

  • Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith pleads no contest to child abuse over alleged sexual relationship with 17-year-old

    In addition to probation, Smith will be forbidden from contact with females under 18.

  • LeBron James reportedly violated NBA health and safety protocols after attending event

    LeBron James attended an event before the Lakers' game against the Warriors.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Cycling-Campenaerts wins Giro stage 15, Bernal retains overall lead

    Belgian Victor Campenaerts won the 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia at the end of a breakaway, a 147-km bumpy ride from Grado as Colombian Egan Bernal retained the overall leader's Maglia Rosa on Sunday. Campenaerts outsprinted breakaway companion Oscar Riesebeek of the Netherlands after the duo had pulled clear late in the stage, which saw Bernal keep the lead with a 93-second advantage over Briton Simon Yates. Emanuel Buchmann's hopes ended in a mass pile-up that forced organisers to neutralise the race for 15 minutes inside the opening three kilometres.

  • How On-Field Results Can Earn Steve Clinkscale Michigan's Co-D.C. Tag

    Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh acted quickly following the departure of co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Mo Linguist's departure to become Buffalo's head coach in early May. Just four days later, Harbaugh hired Steve Clinkscale from Kentucky to serve as the Wolverines' defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach, making yet another offseason splash. TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas reported at the time that Clinkscale signed a three-year deal and that there is a path for him to be promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

  • TFW No More Up Only

    A sing-along to the tune of The Police's 1978 classic "So Lonely."

  • Jaguars forget to blur out draft board, showing a WR with same grade as Trevor Lawrence

    We've seen a few of the prospect grades on the Jaguars' draft board, including players they didn't draft.

  • 2021 NBA Playoffs: Power Rankings of all 16 teams still standing

    Which are the best NBA teams still standing? In our 2021 playoffs edition of NBA Power Rankings, we assess all 16 remaining clubs from worst to first.

  • Phil Mickelson rolls back the years but has elite company on USPGA leaderboard

    Full leaderboard Third round tee times Padraig Harrington had seen enough. After watching playing partner Phil Mickelson rolling back the years whilst rolling in the putts in the first two rounds of the 103rd US PGA Championship here, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain was ready to call history. “In the position Phil is, I expect him to contend and I wouldn't put it past him being there on top at the end of the weekend,” Harrington said. “He has the bit between his teeth and believes he can do it in these conditions. You know what? Even second would now be a disappointment for Phil.” Mickelson is 51 next month and if Harrington’s prediction comes to pass, great chunks of golf’s folklore would need rewriting, most notably that he would smash Julius Boros’s record of oldest ever major-winner by more than two years. Lefty would march into next month’s US Open with his career grand slam dream re-invigorated, having made a mockery of the US Golf Association special exemption it felt obliged to issue last week. Box office Phil makes fans dream with unexpected charge Yet more than any of this, it would give hope to written-off veterans everywhere and act as a bugle call for those with ear-trumpets across the globe. The ancient game would never be quite the same again. Of course, these are still early days in this, at times, excruciating marathon and on The Ocean Course - providing one of the most all-round demanding major tests that golf has ever witnessed - it is plainly foolish to project forward even a few holes never mind a few days. Especially when the leaderboard is this congested. On five-under, Mickelson shares the lead with South African Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Champion, one clear of Brooks Koepka in third with last month’s Masters hero, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama sharing fourth with Oosthuizen's countrymen, Branden Grace and Christiaan Bezuidenhout on three-under. In all there are 25 within five shots of the halfway pace and these also include reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on one-under and the defending US PGA Collin Morikawa on level par, alongside reigning Open champion Shane Lowry. And Britain happens to be promisingly represented in this high-quality logjam. Paul Casey, last year’s runner-up, is on two-under and Martin Laird is on one-under, with Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter only one further back. Alas, Rory Mcilroy is not in that number and the 2012 Kiawah champion palpably should be. The Northern Irishman bogeyed the last three holes, which is no disgrace when the wind is blowing into the face, but was nevertheless a huge setback after his sterling work to bounce back from that opening 75. The critical factor has been his gross ineptitude on the par fives for which he is three-over, nine worse than Mickelson. You do not require DeChambeau's intellect to spot the shortfall for McIlroy, a player who has stacked up millions from devouring the kong holes. "That's been the big thing," McIlroy said. "If I'd have played those better, I'd have been right up there, but making five bogeys on the par fives is not going to get it done. After a 72, McIlroy is eight in arrears but knows he is capable of making the required inroads on Saturday to launch a challenge for his major triumph in seven years. Except this does not seem any place to be chasing, with danger lurking on every hole for the over bold. Mickelson’s miraculous recovery game allied to his nous could well prove invaluable. As world No 1 Dustin Johnson, was missing the cut, crashing out on six-over after a 76 and as quality ball-strikers such as Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood were also in the exodus off this barrier island - later to be joined by world Nos 2 and 4, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele - so Mickelson utilised his experience to survive the worst intentions of Pete Dye’s wicked creation. And as the spray came off the Atlantic, Harrington recognised that competitive life is still left in the salty old sea dogs yet. “Phil finds it easier to compete on this style of course in these conditions,” Harrington said, bemoaning his own late collapse that took him to a 73, but by no means out of the frame on level par. “It suits somebody who is a 'player', somebody who is thinking. Each day Phil has started badly and has bounced back and played his next nine in five-under. No panic.” Mickelson actually negotiated the inward half in four-under on Thursday, but as that is the more challenging nine, Harrington can be forgiven for boosting its status. Starting on the 10th on Friday, Mickelson was three-over by the time he reached the first tee, but then reeled off a quintet of red numbers, including a sumptuous iron from 195 yards to three feet on the fourth. Yet it was the final two holes that best summed up his defiant efforts. On the par-three eighth, his ball unluckily veered off the green and he audibly complained about feeling rushed after his group had been put on the referee’s clock. No matter, Mickelson performed one of his exquisite par-saving chips and all there was left was to hole a 20-footer for birdie on the ninth, enact one of those short but expressive fist-pumps and the crowds - limited to 10,000 here, but still extremely enthusiastic - were fanatically is his corner once more. “It was fun to finish like that and to have that type of support is special,” he said, trademark grin beaming at its brightest. “I had to be patient, but I was able to make a few birdies.” As Mickelson was talking, he was informed that Grace had double-bogeyed the 17th and that he was the outright leader. “Sir, if you were to tell me that like on Sunday night, I'd really enjoy it, but right now there's a lot of work to do,” Mickelson said. “I’m just happy to be going into the weekend with an opportunity.” Indeed, the fact he is in the final group seems fantastical enough. Without a single top-20 finish on the PGA Tour in nine months, or a top 10 in the majors in almost five years, Mickelson has fallen to his lowest ranking in more than three decades. There have been two wins on the US Seniors Tour since he turned 50, but that has only made it yet more straightforward to herald the final whistle on a garlanded career. What Phil The Thrill would give to silence that shrill. The name of the game is survival and there is surely no more appropriate layout to prove that it is all about being the last man standing. How tough is the Ocean Course? Well, consider Poulter’s fate. Third here behind McIlroy in 2012, the 45-year-old gallantly advanced to four-under with four birdies and an eagle in his first 11 holes, but then his charge was cruelly arrested with four bogeys down the brutal, wind-against stretch. Yet Poulter was uncharacteristically not all that disheartened. “I got on to the 13th and there was a scoreboard and it was ironic, - 'Ian Poulter is six-under for the day through 12 holes and is chasing down the course-record 65’,” he said. “I just started laughing to myself. Who in the world would write that with those last five holes to play?” Poulter was correct; a 70 in this severe examination is commendable regardless of how it is compiled. Close enough, if tough enough and astute enough.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Sebastian Munoz hits very relatable hole-in-one ... into a trash can

    Sebastian Munoz's "ace" on Thursday unfortunately won't go down as a 1 on his scorecard.

  • Motor racing-Vettel laps Monaco with tears in his eyes

    The four-times Formula One world champion was later jokingly presented with a makeshift eye patch by his Aston Martin team mates. Vettel had said over the radio that it felt like his eye was bleeding and that either he was "super-emotional" or something else was going on. Vettel was eighth in the first session and 10th in the second.

  • Soccer-Madrid police deployed to prevent Atletico, Real celebrations

    Madrid's city hall is deploying 130 police officers to prevent either Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid supporters from celebrating en-masse in the Spanish capital's centre in the event their team wins the La Liga title on Saturday. A city hall statement on Thursday said the 130 officers will patrol the two city centre fountains where the two teams typically celebrate trophy wins in order to prevent large gatherings which could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Atletico, who hold a two-point lead over Real heading into their final game away to Real Valladolid, traditionally celebrate trophy wins at the Neptuno fountain, located 600 metres from the Cibeles fountain, where Real toast titles, although neither side will head there if they capture the title.