How ex-Michigan State basketball star Ray Weathers, wife Angela, are developing leaders

Former Michigan State basketball guard Ray Weathers and his wife, Angela, started building momentum for their Train Up A Champion leadership program in early 2020.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Then the George Floyd killing and Black Lives Matter movement happened. Then they contracted, and subsequently conquered, the coronavirus.

None of that deterred the two former college and professional players from helping young basketball players understand what they must do to achieve their dreams of playing at the highest levels — and thrive beyond sports.

The experiences of the past year helped sharpen their focus heading into 2021.

Former college and pro basketball players Angela and Ray Weathers have created the Train Up A Champion leadership program to help young basketball players understand what they need to do to achieve their dreams of playing at the highest levels and thrive beyond sports.

“I look at adversity much different from everybody else, especially where I'm at in my faith and then also with some of my experiences. I've just kind of been built on that from the very beginning,” said Ray Weathers, a Jackson native who played for Jud Heathcote and Tom Izzo at Michigan State from 1993-97. “I'm doing good, I'm just keeping my mind and my hand to the plow of what, you know, I do to impact and serve.”

Train Up A Champion gives athletes "distinct, relatable" courses, experiences and programs "to prepare, equip, grow and enhance them in servant leadership.” Athletes at every stage of their careers participate — from youths trying to get onto high school teams or earn a college scholarship to professionals embarking on retirement.

Working with at-risk younger athletes and helping them develop the life skills to succeed, though, is a primary focus. Schools closed during the pandemic and many have endured the loss of teams and coaches that provide structure and hope.

“What education data and analytics shows is that you have to be college- and career-ready. I think sometimes that career part — that encompasses life and everything that comes with it — is not really focused on,” Angela Weathers said. “And a great deal of that percentage is African-American student-athletes. Now with a significant loss of learning and having to be creative in many instances, with the statistics of minorities being at the top COVID, and households being affected in more ways than people probably talk about, it's a whole avalanche.”

They specifically want to reach Black athletes, who may not be able to complete but have seen their sports idols using their platform and visibility to demand societal change and racial equality.

“How can you still reach young people during these things where they're having things taken away from them, from humanity rights to sports?” said Ray Weathers, who played briefly with the Phoenix Suns. “And now you talk about a level of anxiety, a level of stress and emotions that impact your mental health and then your household and economically. We can resonate with them, because we were once them. So we can understand now how we can still keep them engaged, still keep them uplifted, still keep them where they felt like they can be impactful with learning and still developing.”

After a career the CBA and overseas into the late 2000s, relocated with his wife to his hometown in early 2019 from Arizona, where he helped run the AZ Compass Prep basketball program. Angela (maiden name Davidson) played collegiately at Ole Miss and Northwestern State, where she was the Southland Conference Player of the Year in 2002. She also played professionally in Macedonia and for two years with the Dallas Fury in the National Women's Basketball League.

The Dallas Skyline of The Basketball League, a professional men's league, hired Angela in September as the team’s first coach, and that season is expected to begin sometime in the next two months.

Together, they have fostered connections within the basketball world among NBA executives, including commissioner Adam Silver, former teammates such as Shawn Respert and foes such as Ray Jackson, and coaches at every level. Their goal is to share lessons learned along the way to help provide the next generation become more than simply basketball players.

“It has allowed us to make some alliances with people that are in need, especially student-athletes that are suffering as a result of the pandemic,” Angela said. “... you still have conferences shutting down day by day. And for every young person that aspires to go a higher level, that impacts them. Even if they get to play a few games or half a season or a partial season, it's still going to affect them. ... That's simply because at every level of the game, people have gotten bored with Zoom calls.

“The curriculum supports more than a Zoom call and what you can actually do from a sports leadership standpoint, to remain connected to your student-athletes.”

For information, visit https://www.trainupachampion.net/.

