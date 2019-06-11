Ex-Michigan guard tears ACL during NBA Draft workout with Celtics originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Charles Matthews' weekend in Boston did not go as planned.

The former Michigan guard, an elite defender projected as a potential second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, tore his ACL during a workout with the Celtics this weekend, his agent confirmed to ESPN's Jonathan Givony on Sunday.

Matthews will undergo knee surgery in the near future, per his agent, and his recovery timetable is still unclear.

Matthews joined a host of draft prospects to work out in Boston this weekend as the C's mull how to use their three first-round picks (No. 14, No. 20 and No. 22) and second-round pick (No. 51) in the June 20 draft.

The 6-foot-6 Chicago native averaged 12.2 points, 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season for a strong Michigan team and obviously was on the Celtics' radar if he was working out for the team this close to the draft.

According to Matthews' agent, the 22-year-old still hopes to get drafted in the second round and possibly begin on a two-way contract, but Sunday's injury obviously will hurt his draft stock.

