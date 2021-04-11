Ex-Michigan football WR/KR Giles Jackson commits to Washington

Michigan football could see a familiar face on Sept. 11.

Former receiver and returner Giles Jackson announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to Washington, roughly two weeks after he originally entered the transfer portal.

The Wolverines and Huskies play in the second week of the 2021 season. The NCAA is expected to grant all college athletes a free transfer that would grant immediate eligibility — a proposal that could pass as soon as this week.

TRANSFER WATCH: LB William Mohan becomes latest Michigan player to enter transfer portal

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: Michigan adds Central Michigan, New Mexico to 2025 schedule

CATCHING UP WITH COACHES: How Michigan's new OL coach brings the 'juice'

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) returns a kickoff for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights Nov. 22, 2020, at SHI Stadium.

Jackson, who will be a junior this season, was one of Michigan's most promising young special teams playmakers. As a freshman, he returned 24 kicks for 622 yards (25.9 yards per return) and one touchdown; in 2020, he returned 13 kicks for 354 yards (27.2 yards per return) and one score.

Jackson also earned consistent playing time on offense. In five games as a sophomore, he caught 15 passes for 167 yards. In 2019, he caught nine passes for 142 yards and a touchdown while taking 10 carries for 69 yards and a score.

Originally from Antioch, California, Jackson will now play in the Pac-12. And if the NCAA's proposal for immediate eligibility passes, he will play against his old team, too.

Contact Orion Sang at osang@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @orion_sang. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for our Wolverines newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Giles Jackson leaves Michigan football for Washington