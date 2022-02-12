Ex-Michigan football star Tyrone Wheatley reportedly headed to Denver Broncos as RBs coach

Tyrone Wheatley is back in the NFL.

The former Michigan football star has reportedly accepted a job with the Denver Broncos. Wheatley, an Inkster native who set state track records at Dearborn Heights Robichaud, had most recently been head coach at Morgan State.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL, rushing for 4,962 yards and 40 touchdowns for the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders. His best pro season came in 2000, when Wheatley rushed for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns in just 14 games for the Raiders.

Wheatley, 50, previously served as running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills and worked at several colleges, too, including Michigan, where he was running backs coach for two seasons.

As a Wolverine, he ran for 4,187 yards and 47 touchdowns before being drafted in the first round by the Giants in 1995.

He is widely considered one of the best athletes in metro Detroit history, winning several track and field state titles while also winning a state football title at Robichaud in 1990. He ran track at Michigan as well, becoming a Big Ten champion and All-American.

Wheatley leaves Morgan State, an HBCU playing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, with a 5-18 record from 2019-21 (the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19).

