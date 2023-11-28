Ex-Michigan football QB Cade McNamara, now with Iowa: 'I know so much about that other team'

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa defensive players this week have been studying film from the 2021 Big Ten championship game. Seeing Cade McNamara throw a touchdown pass to Erick All for Michigan football’s fifth touchdown in a 42-3 win was surreal for the Hawkeyes, who now have both former Wolverines on their side for Saturday's 2023 rematch in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes are downplaying the ways that McNamara and All — both out for the season with torn ACLs — could help their cause after transferring to Iowa in January. But the reality is, McNamara in particular could be a huge asset in helping the Hawkeyes understand everything mighty Michigan will throw at them on both sides of the ball. McNamara has practiced against Michigan's defense; and knows how it went about beating Iowa the last two years on offense.

On the “Talkin’ Hawks with the VandeBergs” podcast this week, McNamara shared how he is helping his replacement at quarterback, Deacon Hill, and the rest of the team.

“I’m not just getting Deacon ready, I’m getting the entire team (ready) as much as I can,” McNamara said. “I know so much about that other team – from a defensive standpoint, from an offensive standpoint. I’m just doing everything I possibly can … to just let these guys know everything that I possibly know.

“Obviously with Deacon specifically, I’m able to help him out with some schematics that they run and some things that they might try and do. At the same time, I’ve also played in this game before.”

McNamara said he wouldn’t talk to Hill about playing in that atmosphere until Thursday for fear of “information overload” for Iowa’s sophomore quarterback.

“Once we get to that point, I’ll be able to share some of my experience with him and playing in that game specifically,” McNamara said. “Any which way I can possibly help this week, I’m doing it. … I’m excited.”

Hill normally meets with Iowa media on Tuesdays but wasn't part of interviews this week. His task is enormous, with the Wolverines boasting a defense that No. 1 nationally in scoring (10.3 points per game) and No. 2 in yards (246.8 per game).

How much can McNamara truly help? We may never know, but it can’t hurt to have a player who was in the Michigan system for four years (including for last year's 27-14 win at Kinnick Stadium). Right?

Publicly, anyway, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said too much information can be a detriment.

“All that does is screw up my thought process, quite frankly,” Ferentz said. “I’d rather just look at the film and look at what we see on tape and try to believe that. This time of year, we’ve both got each other’s 12 games of tape. That’s really your DNA. My preference is just to stay in that lane and go.”

Iowa safety Quinn Schulte said McNamara and All are helping but also minimized the significance of their information. Maybe it's gamesmanship, maybe not.

“I imagine they're going to be switching up a lot of their stuff,” Schulte said of Michigan. “And it’s also a new team than what it’s been for them. They’re helping a little bit, but I don’t think that’s going to (give) the entire answers to the test that you’re going to see (on Saturday).”

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: How Cade McNamara is helping Iowa football prepare to beat Michigan