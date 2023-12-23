How ex-Michigan football coach George Helow became an obstacle of Jim Harbaugh's making

Not too long ago, George Helow threw Michael Barrett a lifeline, helping him transfer out of an obsolete position into a valuable role that would make the Michigan football linebacker a key contributor.

But the same man who salvaged Barrett’s future in Ann Arbor and facilitated the remodeling of a defense now ranked No. 1 in the country is seen as a potential impediment for the Wolverines as they prepare to face Alabama in the College Football Playoff in Jan. 1's Rose Bowl.

“I feel like all year we’ve been facing challenges, things that kind of knock us back,” Barrett said. “And he’s just another obstacle in the way for us.”

Barrett made that comment Thursday, one week after Helow joined the Crimson Tide as a special assistant to its iconic coach, Nick Saban. The move grabbed headlines and sparked curiosity, causing Michigan fans to speculate that Helow, who presided over the Wolverines’ linebackers the previous two seasons, would provide a mountain of intel to Michigan’s vaunted SEC opponent.

Michigan linebacker coach George Helow reacts to a play against Rutgers during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

SHAWN WINDSOR: Jim Harbaugh and the NFL are doing their holiday dance again. Is it finally time?

Jesse Minter, who worked side-by-side with Helow last fall during his first season as defensive coordinator, tried to downplay those concerns and told reporters earlier this week he didn’t “put a lot of stock” into the potential impact of his former colleague.

“He left here, I believe, in January or February,” Minter said. “He wasn’t working for a team. Props to him. He got hired by somebody.”

But it wasn’t just anyone.

It was Saban, who launched Helow’s career when he brought him in as an intern 11 years ago. In the time since, Saban burnished his reputation as a rehabilitator of coaches cast out of their previous jobs. He rescued them from the unemployment line and brought them to Tuscaloosa, building out his vast network of analysts, or in some cases, filling vacancies within his on-field staff. Saban could empathize with their plight. Once upon a time, he was handed a pink slip at Ohio State, when former Buckeyes coach Earle Bruce dumped him and two other defensive assistants following the 1981 season.

That devastating setback stuck with Saban as he climbed the ranks and developed into one of the sport’s legendary coaches. When he reached the point in his football life where he called all the shots, he carried with him an abiding reluctance to fire anybody in his employ. In the few instances when poor returns left him with no other choice, he went out of his way to move that person into another spot within the organization, line up a different opportunity for the departing staffer outside the program or give him enough notice to find work elsewhere.

But Harbaugh handled Helow’s exit at Michigan last winter much differently, according to someone with knowledge of the situation. Helow was pushed out in February after the coaching carousel had slowed to a stop, after he had recently passed on potential attractive opportunities in the SEC and after Harbaugh had celebrated his first Big Ten title in December 2021 by declaring on national television Helow "is a hell of a coach.” Harbaugh shoved aside Helow to bring back Chris Partridge on the heels of his separation with Ole Miss following a brief run as the Rebels’ defensive play-caller.

Back in 2015, Harbaugh had given Partridge his first college job and soon elevated him to an on-field role, where he worked alongside former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. But after overseeing several disastrous performances against Ohio State and then watching his unit collapse throughout the miserable 2-4 debacle of 2020, Brown was fired. That led to a major system overhaul in 2021 that was supervised by Brown’s replacement, Mike Macdonald — and one of his most trusted allies, Helow.

In the revamped scheme, Helow was tasked with tying the fronts and coverages together. He also was left to map out new roles for players occupying Brown’s VIPER spot, a hybrid role no longer needed within the new framework. Helow helped smooth the transition while elevating the play of several key defenders, including three Wolverines who went on to be make All-Big Ten teams: Barrett, Junior Colson and Josh Ross. They each played a part in restoring Michigan as a top-ranked defense, feeding off the new energy supplied by Macdonald, Helow and a brigade of young assistants. Where Helow struggled to make an impact, however, was the recruiting trail.

Michigan linebackers coach George Helow high-fives players after a play against Nebraska during the first half of U-M's 34-3 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Ann Arbor.

MINT CONDITION: Jesse Minter out to prove Michigan football's defense is not just a Big Ten behemoth

Harbaugh seemed eager to fix that shortcoming by welcoming back Partridge, who had helped lure stars such as Rashan Gary, Dax Hill and Cesar Ruiz to Ann Arbor during his first stint.

The decision ended up backfiring 10 months later. Partridge was dismissed in November amid the fallout from the NCAA investigation into former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions and a sign-stealing scheme that allegedly involved in-person advanced scouting — a practice that has been banned since 1994.

Helow, meanwhile, is now helping the enemy.

The unexpected twist, with his old position coach working for Michigan’s next opponent, caught Colson off guard.

Referring to Alabama, “They might be a little scared.”

But Colson, who became a freshman All-American under Helow, added, “He’s got a job. I’m happy for him.”

The Wolverines also have a new obstacle, and it was of their own making.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him @RainerSabin.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How Jim Harbaugh helped create Michigan football's latest 'obstacle'