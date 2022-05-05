Ex-Michigan basketball PG Frankie Collins transferring to Arizona State

It didn’t take long for former Michigan basketball point guard Frankie Collins to decide where he was transferring — and a reunion on the court might not be long in coming, either.

Collins, who will be a sophomore next season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 30, one day after the Wolverines landed Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn. On Wednesday, he announced via Twitter that he was committed to Arizona State.

The Sun Devils and Wolverines could meet in mid-November. Both schools, plus Pitt and VCU, are set to play in the 2022 Legends Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 16-17. The matchups haven’t been officially announced, but they appear to be on Collins’ mind, per the text accompanying the Twitter image announcing he is headed to Tempe: “Nov 16 if im correct ha… LETS WORK @SunDevilHoops”

Michigan guard Frankie Collins passes against Villanova guard Justin Moore during the second half of U-M's 63-55 loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16 on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

Collins averaged 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 11 minutes per game for the Wolverines during the 2021-22 season. His best game came in the spotlight of the NCAA tournament, as he scored 14 points in 31 minutes against Colorado State in the first round. But he had just four points, in 40 minutes, in Michigan’s next two NCAA games combined.

The Sacramento, California, native was the No. 47 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and held additional scholarship offers from Minnesota, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Oklahoma, Southern California and Virginia Tech, among others.

Free Press sports writer Michael Cohen contributed to this report.

