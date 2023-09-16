Ex-Mel Tucker recruit Germie Bernard scores Washington's opening TD against Michigan State

Mel Tucker's recruits are still making an impact in Spartan Stadium in his absence, but unfortunately for Michigan State football fans, it wasn't for the Spartans.

Germie Bernard, the speedy wide receiver who started his career in East Lansing before transferring to Washington, scored the opening touchdown of the game for the Huskies. Bernard originally committed to Tucker and came to MSU in 2022 as a high school teammate of current Spartans backup quarterback Kaitin Houser

The former-four-star recruit finished off Washington's dominant opening drive with a one-yard jet sweep to give the Huskies the early lead. It is the third touchdown of his career in Spartan Stadium after scoring against Western Michigan and Minnesota last year.

Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard (5) scores a touchdown against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

Bernard made an immediate impact with the first touchdown of MSU's 2022 season as a true freshman, but fell down the depth chart throughout the season. He finished with seven catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns at MSU, before transferring to Washington, the school he committed to originally in high school.

It was the first touchdown in an MSU game since Mel Tucker was suspended pending the conclusion of a sexual harassment investigation.

