Ex-Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa to reportedly participate in Seattle Seahawks’ rookie camp

Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has reportedly been invited to the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie camp next weekend.

Tagovailoa was not among the 11 quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft over the weekend despite finishing his career as the Big Ten’s career leader in passing yards (11,256) and ranking seventh all-time in passing touchdowns (76) and total offensive yards (11,473).

Tagovailoa also left the Terps as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdown passes and completion percentage (67.1).

Related Articles

Tagovailoa, a longtime starter who played last season as a 5-foot-11, 208-pound redshirt senior, earned All-Big Ten second-team honors for the second year in a row after leading the conference in passing yards (3,377), touchdown passes (25), completions (290) and offensive yards per game (282.9).

Tagovailoa opted to skip the team’s finale, a 31-13 win over Auburn in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30.

Tagovailoa entered the transfer portal Jan. 5 despite lacking any college eligibility. The University of Miami was rumored to be a popular destination for him considering his older brother Tua is the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

The Seahawks have several quarterbacks, including incumbent starter Geno Smith and Sam Howell, who started last season for the Commanders before they traded him for draft picks. Seattle also signed San Jose State’s Chevon Cordeiro as an undrafted free agent.

NFL.com was the first to report the news.