Ex Man Utd, England & Liverpool Midfielder: “Inter Milan Can Open Winning Cycle In Serie A – Like Man City In Premier League”

Former Inter Milan midfielder Paul Ince believes his former side can start a league winning cycle in the Serie A, just like Man City have in the Premier League.

Ince spoke with The Italian Football Podcast, at an online event hosted in conjunction with Bet365, and underlined how impressed he is with Inter.

The former Manchester United midfielder joined Inter in the summer of 1995. During his two years with the Nerazzurri, the club never managed to win the Serie A title.

“When I signed for Inter under Massimo Moratti all we wanted to do was to win the Scudetto” he began.

“Even though Napoli won it last year, the domination we have seen from Inter these last 3-5 years was not something I expected” Ince continued.

Paul Ince – “Inter Can Open League Winning Cycle In Italy, Like Man City In Premier League”

Ince is so impressed with Inter, he believes they can open a winning cycle on par with Man City.

“Inter just seem so strong. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram keep scoring, and Yann Sommer is such a good goalkeeper.

“In England we see Manchester City winning every year, I think we could see something similar in Italy. That would make me very happy and long may it continue” Ince added.

The former Liverpool midfielder is also a fan of Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni. This despite not thinking either of them are world class.

“I think we use the term world class very loosely. I think Barella is a very, very good player, got potential to be a great player.

“But world class? I’m not too sure but listen I think he has been awesome for Inter. But to be a world class player you have to perform at the EURO’s and World Cups.

“I also like Alessandro Bastoni, he’s a top, top player” Ince continued.

“I really like Dimarco too, I think he’s a very good player.”

Paul Ince – “I Would Take Barella & Bastoni For England”

The former England international is so impressed by Inter duo Barella and Bastoni, he would love to borrow them for England in EURO 2024.

“I would take Barella and Bastoni for England without a doubt” Ince continued.

“Especially Bastoni with the problems we have in defence. And Barella would give us a different dimension [in midfield].

“So if you don’t mind lending us those two that would be great [laughs]” Ince said in conclusion.