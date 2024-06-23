Ex Man United Veteran To Start For Italy Vs Croatia In EURO 2024 Showdown – Inter Milan Star Out Injured

Inter Milan defender Matteo Darmian will start for Italy in tomorrow evening’s EURO 2024 clash with Croatia, as Federico Dimarco is out injured.

This according to Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper report that the 34-year-old is ahead of Andrea Cambiaso to start the decisive knockout match.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti will have to do without a key player in his defense in tomorrow evening’s match.

The Azzurri take on Croatia in their final match of the group stage.

For Italy, avoiding defeat is key to ensuring that they book their place in the round of sixteen. They have three points after two matches.

Meanwhile, Croatia must win to have a chance of reaching the knockouts. They lost their opener against Spain and then drew 2-2 with Albania.

And Italy will not feature Inter wingback Federico Dimarco.

The 26-year-old had started for the Azzurri in both their group stage opener against Albania, a 2-1 victory, and the subsequent 1-0 loss to Spain on Thursday.

It was against Spain that Dimarco picked up a blunt contusion on his left calf.

This will be enough to keep the Inter wingback out of tomorrow evening’s match.

Matteo Darmian To Start For Italy In EURO 2024 Showdown Vs Croatia

Dimarco has not been part of today’s training session. The Inter man is still working on his recovery individually.

Therefore, Italy coach Spalletti will have a decision to make tomorrow on the left of the defense.

And according to the Gazzetta, Spalletti is leaning towards a Nerazzurri teammate of Dimarco’s.

Veteran former Manchester United and Torino defender Matteo Darmian is capable of playing on either the left or the right of the defensive line.

And according to the Gazzetta, Darmian is likely to feature on the left in place of Dimarco tomorrow.

The other possibility would be to start the equally versatile Juventus defender Cambiaso in the role.

But the Gazzetta report that it is Darmian who will likely feature from the start at left-back.