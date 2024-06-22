Ex Man United Veteran For Italy In EURO 2024 Showdown Vs Croatia – Inter Milan Midfielder To Drop To Bench

Inter Milan’s Matteo Darmian will start for Italy in their EURO 2024 group stage clash with Croatia.

This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews. The newspaper also report that Davide Frattesi will drop out of the lineup, while Nicolo Barella will keep his spot.

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti went with the same starting eleven across both of the Azzurri’s group stage matches so far at the Euros.

That lineup included four Inter players. Defender Alessandro Bastoni, wingback Federico Dimarco, and midfielders Frattesi and Barella.

Italy beat Albania in fairly convincing fashion in their group stage opener.

However, there were problems against Spain in the second group stage match. Italy were overrun in that match, and perhaps fortunate to only lose 1-0.

Therefore, the Gazzetta anticipate, Spalletti will make some changes for Italy’s last group stage match. The Azzurri must avoid defeat against World Cup semifinalists Croatia.

Firstly, according to the Gazzetta, Inter defender Darmian will start for Italy on Monday.

The former Manchester United and Torino veteran will take the place of Napoli captain GIovanni Di Lorenzo on the right side of the Italy defense.

Then, in midfield, the Gazzetta are expecting Spalletti to change things up.

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho could drop out of the starting eleven. Taking his place would be Roma’s Bryan Cristante.

Meanwhile, the Gazzetta report, Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli will also come into the starting eleven for the Azzurri.

And it will be Frattesi who the Bianconeri man replaces, anticipates the Gazzetta.

That means that Inter midfielder Barella will move up into more of an attacking midfield role.

Against Albania and Spain, Barella had played in the double pivot, with Frattesi playing higher up.

But the Gazzetta report that Fagioli will take Barella’s place in the holding midfield role – thus freeing up the former Cagliari midfielder to play in a more attacking position.