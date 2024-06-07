Ex Man United Veteran Hails “Fundamental” Influence Of Inter Milan Coach & Inter “Block” At Heart Of Italy EURO 2024 Squad

Veteran defender Matteo Darmian feels that the influence of Simone Inzaghi has been “fundamental” for him at Inter Milan.

The 34-year-old praised his coach in an interview published in today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Corriere della Sera, via FCInterNews. He also spoke about the importance of a core of Inter players in Italy’s EURO 2024 squad.

Darmian joined Inter from Parma in the summer of 2020.

The veteran defender was already thirty when he made the move to the Nerazzurri. He had played for the likes of AC Milan, Torino, and Manchester United.

Darmian spent a single season playing under Antonio Conte at Inter.

And the Italian international played a significant role in Inter winning the Serie A title in his first season at the club.

Darmian was already familiar with Conte from the national team.

And the former United defender was a reliable presence on the flanks in his first campaign, also popping up with key goals in 1-0 wins against Cagliari and Hellas Verona in the run-in.

But Darmian has really found his best form under Simone Inzaghi.

The former Lazio coach has utilized Darmian both at right-wingback and on the right of a back three – and even on the left flank.

The 34-year-old remained a regular starter for Inter last season. He had also started in the Champions League final last year.

Matteo Darmian Hails “Fundamental” Influence Of Inzaghi At Inter

As far as his relationship with Inzaghi, Darmian said that “It’s fundamental.”

“And that applies to all of Inter,” the 34-year-old went on. “With him, everyone feels like they’re part of an important project.”

“Even the players who don’t get as much playing time,” Darmian noted.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” he said of Inzaghi.

“Even in moments of great pressure, he’s able to reassure you. He can defuse the tension with a joke.”

And asked if he feels he’s underrated, Darmian said “No.”

“I’ve always done my part. I’ve tried to be myself.”

“And I think that’s the best thing – just being recognized for who you are.”

Darmian admitted that “Not playing for the national team for a long time was tough, but I did everything to get back in the picture.”

The Inter veteran said that “It makes me proud to have succeeded in that, and I’ll give my all to achieve great things with this team.”

“When you give everything you have, there are no regrets,” he added.

And of the “block” of Inter players in the Italy national team, Darmian said that “It’s important because it makes things easier on a tactical level.”

“Just like the block of Italy players at Inter is important, for transmitting the club’s values to new players who arrive.”