Ex-LSU president: We should have taken stronger action against Les Miles in 2013

The man who was president at LSU when Les Miles was investigated for sexual harassment said Monday that he regrets not taking stronger action against the school's former coach.

F. King Alexander, now the president at Oregon State, wrote in an open letter that he should have done more to punish Miles for his alleged behavior. Alexander's letter was published hours before Kansas and Miles "mutually" parted ways Monday night.

"Within my first few weeks as LSU’s president in 2013, members of the university’s Board of Supervisors, the outside attorney advising the university, the university’s General Counsel and I were presented with the results of an inquiry into concerns of sexual misconduct reported by students involving then LSU Head Football Coach Les Miles that began in 2012 before I arrived," Alexander said. "At the time, we were told by attorneys that there wasn’t evidence that could support termination. Though not substantiated to support termination, the results of the initial inquiry into Coach Miles were inconsistent with my and LSU’s community values and should have been acted on further. In hindsight, beyond limitations that were put into place between the coach and students, I now regret that we did not take stronger action earlier against Coach Miles, including suspension leading to further investigation and dismissal for violations of university policy, before I ordered him terminated in early fall 2016."

Alexander's letter came on the heels of an investigation into LSU's handling of sexual misconduct allegations. The independent report found that LSU had a systemic issue with the way it dealt with those allegations.

LSU AD wanted Miles fired in 2013

That investigation was released on Friday. Its full release showed that former LSU athletic director Joe Alleva wanted Miles fired in 2013 after the investigation into his conduct. Alleva said that he felt LSU could fire Miles for cause but the school ultimately reprimanded him and ordered him to not be alone with female students.

Miles was accused by a female student of kissing her twice and telling her she was attractive and that they should get a hotel room. Other female students accused Miles of inappropriate behavior and he was also accused of wanting female students involved with the football team's recruiting processes to fit specific body types. Additionally, Miles was accused of wanting a female student's athletic department work hours to be determined by her physical attractiveness.

Miles was ultimately fired in 2016 after LSU started the season 2-2.

Kansas said it was unaware of investigation

The investigation into Miles' conduct at LSU only became public in February. Kansas and athletic director Jeff Long contended that the school didn't know about it when Miles was hired at the school ahead of the 2019 season.

Kansas put Miles on leave on Friday and fired him three days later.

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program," Long said in a statement "We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Miles was 3-18 in two seasons at Kansas. He has a career coaching record of 145-73 over 18 years at Oklahoma State, LSU and Kansas.

