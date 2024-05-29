Ex-Lobo Toppin withdraws from draft, commits to Texas Tech

May 28—One of the most promising young big men in the University of New Mexico's men's basketball history is trading in his cherry gear for scarlet.

JT Toppin, a highly touted 6-foot-8 power forward who burst onto the scene as a true freshman for the Lobos during the 2023-24 season announced via social media Tuesday that he is signing with Texas Tech. He will have at least three years of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders, a team that reached the 2019 national championship game.

Toppin, who is originally from Dallas, was reportedly also considering an offer from the University of Texas.

Although NIL deals are not public, several sources on social media suggested he will make in the $1 million range with Texas Tech.

Toppin surprised many a Lobos fan when entered the NCAA transfer portal just hours before the April 30 deadline. It followed his one and only season in a UNM uniform.

He was named co-freshman of the year in the Mountain West Conference after averaging 12.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and leading the league in both blocked shots (68) and field goal percentage (62.3).

Considered an NBA prospect, upon entering the portal he declared himself eligible for the June 26 draft and was invited to the draft combine in Chicago from May 12-19. By all reports, he acquitted himself well, earning praise as a potential draft steal.

While first-round picks are offered guaranteed contracts of at least two years — plus an additional two years of club options — players selected after the first round receive no such built-in assurances unless they're negotiated into their deals with the NBA club that picks them.

Wednesday is the deadline for college seniors and underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft and maintain their eligibility for the 2024-25 season. Toppin was among many early entrants to pull his name from the draft pool, doing so Tuesday morning.

Another name of interest plucking his name out of the draft is former San Diego State guard Lamont Butler. The hero of the team's Final Four win over Florida International two years ago is transferring to Kentucky.

NCAA rules mandate college players who make themselves eligible for the draft have 10 days from the conclusion of the combine to remove their name from the draft, otherwise forfeit their amateur status and effectively end their college career. The NBA, technically, allows players to wait until 10 days before the draft — in this case June 16 — but its rule has no impact on a player's amateur status with the NCAA.

Any players waiting past Wednesday's deadline would either have to play professionally overseas or take a year off while maintaining their draft status.

Toppin's loss is profound for UNM. He was a starter all season, developing a marquee game around a lineup that included seasoned UNM center Nelly Junior Joseph. Together the pair were among the best big men in the Mountain West and were a major factor in the team winning the conference tournament and making it to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

UNM coach Richard Pitino lost three players to the portal. Guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. will use his year of graduate eligibility to play next season at Temple while 7-foot backup center Sebastian Forsling announced recently he is leaving the college ranks to play professionally in Europe.

The Lobos have signed four players off the portal thus far: forwards Ibrahima Sacko (Georgia Tech) and Filip Borovicanin (Arizona), guard C.J. Noland (North Texas) and center Atiki Ally Atiki (Brigham Young).